CORPUS CHRISTI — Industrial defeated Jourdanton 19-8 on Friday night at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi, during the two team’s Class 3A, Division l area round playoff game.
The Cobras (10-2) ended the game with 375 yards of total offense, 219 of those yards coming on the ground.
Their only touchdown of the second half came on a 95-yard drive that was capped off by a three-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Ashton Garza.
Garza ended the game completing 10 of his 18 passes for 156 yards though the air.
The Cobra defense also played its part, ending the game with five total takeaways.
Both teams were quiet in the first quarter, not putting any points on the board.
However Industrial was able to draw blood first when sophomore running back Cooper Martin capped off a three-play drive with a seven-yard rushing touchdown.
The Cobras defense held the Indians to only one touchdown and 131 total yards of offense in the first half.
Cobras kicker Rider Ulloa also added two field goals in the first half to put his team ahead 13-8 at the break.
The Cobras entered Friday night’s game coming off of a 49-13 win over Falfurrias in the bi-district round.