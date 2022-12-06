VANDERBILT — Size and speed are two of the most important aspects on a basketball team.
Industrial, which has six of its 10 players listed at 6 feet and over, has the first locked down.
“Height always plays an impact on a basketball game, and this is one of the tallest teams that we’ve had here,” said Industrial head coach Rusty Roe. “Even though our team was pretty good last year, this team is much taller, so when you got height you can make up for quickness sometimes.”
Industrial used its size advantage over Ganado on Tuesday, coming out on top during its non-district game in dominating fashion, 61-19.
“All 10 players contributed. We have some height. We have some guards. We’re grabbing rebounds, and we’re hitting three’s, and we’re pushing the ball up the court, and we’re playing good defense,” Roe said about the performance.
Industrial (3-4) power forward Braxton Warren, who is listed at 6-foot-3, led the charge for the Cobras on the offensive end of the floor, finishing with a game-high 14 points.
“This was one of my best (performances) so far. I just hope to get better,” Warren said.
Nine Cobras ended the game with points, including Hunter Halepaska and Ross Walkingshaw, who both finished in double figures, combining for 23 points.
“I think that it was a great overall win,” Roe said. “It wasn’t just one person doing everything. It was all 10 players contributing.”
Industrial’s size advantage immediately affected the Indians (1-5) on the offensive side of the floor, as they were held to just one point in the first quarter.
“We kind of joke about it all the time. We’ve got a young group of guys that aren’t really long,” said Ganado head coach William Sanchez. “They’re quick, but they’re not quite long enough, so teams like that are going to give us fits.”
The Cobras’ strong defensive performance continued throughout the rest of the first half, as they went into their locker room up 34-3.
“We usually always play pretty good defense. We take care of the ball on offense, so we have a good defense,” Roe said. “It’s an advantage when you have a few taller kids who can get those extra rebounds and you limit them to one shot.”
Industrial ended the game going 27/50 from the field, with one of the field goals coming from senior power forward Connor Griffith, who provided a crowd-pleasing slam dunk at the three-minute mark of the third quarter.
“Our offense performed really well today,” Warren said. “We got rebounds, and that’s all you could have asked for.”
Ganado, which has now won one of its six games so far, knows it has some things to work on moving forward in the season.
“We’re getting better. We have a lot of youth. We're trying to get some things going, and defensively we need to play better. We’re getting out of position a lot,” Sanchez said. “The overall effort is there. We just have to find a way to get the pieces right.”
Non-District
Industrial 61, Ganado 19
Points: (I) Hunter Halepaska 13, Ross Walkingshaw 10, Connor Griffith 2, Braxton Warren 14, Christian Martinez 4, Clearance Hosey 04, Wyatt Koop 2, Kade Kubcka 4, Jake Alexander 8; (G) Kyle Bures-Guerrero 6, Coltyn Chambless 2, Logan Tupa 2, Bryce Ullman 2, Joe Rodriguez 5, Cain Hayden 2; Halftime: 34-3 I; 3-pointers: (I) J. Alexander 2, H. Halepaska 1, B. Warren 1 (G) J. Rodriguez 1; Records: Industrial 3-4, Ganado 1-5