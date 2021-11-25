VANDERBILT — All year long, Industrial expected to be in the position it’s in right now.
Back in the third round of the playoffs, fighting to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2005.
The Cobras lost out on a district championship three-peat, but they will get their shot at playing December football when they play San Diego at 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio Heroes Stadium in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals.
“We’re hoping that we can shut them out pretty good,” said Industrial defensive back Jackson Fluitt. “Show them this is the elite rounds where the elite teams are playing and that we belong here.”
Industrial (10-2) has been close the past two seasons, losing 35-28 to Columbus in 2019 and 18-14 to Lago Vista in 2020.
The latter saw the Cobras defense not allow a touchdown, but a kickoff return and an interception return sealed their fate.
“I want it real bad for these guys,” said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. “I’ve been there as a coach. Been with these boys for four years, I want it so bad for these guys.”
Industrial will face a San Diego (10-1) team playing in the third round for the first time in school history.
San Diego’s only loss was a 41-35 overtime loss to Corpus Christi London in a district-deciding game on Nov. 5.
“I think the key to a win is putting them away early,” Fluitt said. “We need to get out early, we need to start strong and fast and we need to show them how fast we are, how hard we play, everything like that.”
Industrial began the season ranked No. 6 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll and was consistently ranked in the Top 5 before its district-deciding loss to Edna on Oct. 29.
The Cobras had to overcome the losses of seniors Tayte Karl and Clay Martin to injury. Quarterback Matthew Davis has also missed playing time with recurring injuries.
Through it all, Industrial’s 20 seniors credit their playoff experience and veteran leadership for getting them back to the third round.
“It’s been a lot cause we’ve been digging in and out throughout the season and digging ourselves out of big holes that we’ve had,” said Industrial wide receiver Mason Roe. “The experience that we have is amazing and so glad that we have it.”
Dixon knows experience plays a factor, but admitted that sometimes a team just has to be lucky.
It took a last second field goal for Industrial to beat Blanco in the area round last year. Against Poteet last week, it was a missed field goal that carried the Cobras into the third round.
“Everybody’s on each other, picking each other up after every play, telling them keep fighting through on defense, offense get a push,” Davis said. “Everybody’s just making sure everybody else is doing their job.”
Davis has struggled in the playoffs so far, throwing six interceptions in two games after throwing one all year.
”We’re just trying to fix all the little things, trying to get better at what we do normal and just build from there and hope to go 1-0 by the end of the week,” Davis said.
The Cobras defense has limited opponents to 15 points a game and has stepped up in the playoffs with the offense’s struggles.
Defense carried the Cobras past Poteet in the area round and will be relied on against a Vaqueros team averaging 32 points.
San Diego quarterback RJ Valerio has carried the offense with 27 total touchdowns.
“Our defense has been playing lights out,” Dixon said. “I hope our offense takes it up another gear and I just hope that we play the hard nosed football that we’ve been playing and do a good job and come out with a victory.”
