Building a rapport with his receivers and competing, that is what Industrial quarterback Ashton Garza wants to do when he’s on the field in 7on7.

Tuesday evening at Memorial Stadium against Victoria West and Goliad presented another opportunity for Garza to work with some of his young pass catchers. Through the 7on7 events this summer, Garza sees a group that he’s excited to work with, one that he thinks will only get better with time.

“I saw that our team has a lot of potential for this next season,” Garza said. “We always want to work hard, we always want to compete, and it’s great to build those relationships and compete against other teams.”

While Industrial’s players are excited about the prospect of competing against anyone besides themselves, there is a realization among the players and coaching staff that results in 7on7 are to be taken with a grain of salt. Head coach Craig Nairn points out that so much of the Industrial offense is based on what they are able to do in the running game.

“I look for our kids to get out there and compete, but that’s about it,” Nairn said. “A lot of things we do are built off the run game, play actions, RPO’s and things like that.”

For Nairn and Garza a lot of the value in 7on7 comes from the team being able to spend time together. The other value comes from being able to see what younger players can step up to the challenge when called upon. Garza was throwing to a lot of younger guys on Tuesday and he and the coaching staff are looking at what they can do.

“It’s an opportunity for kids to get a look,” Nairn said. “We have a couple of freshman out here, we don’t really know what they’re capable of doing yet, so they have a chance to perform.”

There were growing pains for Garza and the Industrial offense on Tuesday. For most of the evening receivers were dealing with drops. They were getting open, but just unable to haul in the pass. Garza's response in those moments to his teammates is simple, just keep working.

For Garza it's not just about getting out there and throwing but also taking ownership of the offense. With the players running the show in 7on7 it gives Garza a chance to command the offense from snap to snap, calling plays, making pre snap reads and adjusting on the fly. It's something that coach Nairn was more than pleased to see.

"When he see's defenses he's got to make reads and pre snap adjustments and things like that," Nairn said. "It's always good to get those reps in and keep these kids working together."