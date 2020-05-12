INDUSTRIAL – As Cole Brogger walked inside Industrial High School on Tuesday, he knew he was lucky to be there.
With schools closed and classes being held online, many athletes have had to do their college signings from home.
Brogger was able to have his moment inside the school’s front lobby.
“I’m so happy that we were able to get all of this arranged,” Brogger said. “I thought that I wasn’t going to be able to do a signing here so I just appreciate all the coaches and everyone who helped put this all together.”
Brogger signed with NCAA Division I Lamar University in Beaumont, the same University where both of his parents ran track in their collegiate careers.
“My parent’s ran there and so that has always been something I’ve thought about,” Brogger said. “I also really liked what the coach had to say about everything, and it’s just an overall good school to go to. I liked the campus and everything else around there too.”
It was a special moment for Brogger, who had worked towards this throughout his high school career.
He also was ecstatic about being a Division I athlete.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “That was my goal. I wanted to prove myself enough to go Division I. To be able to go to a good college, run there and compete is everything I could have asked for.”
Brogger hopes to earn his way into an important spot on the Cardinals team during his fist year on campus. He is slated to run a leg on the mile relay, but will try his best to get more opportunities as well.
“I want to try and get a starting spot on relays and individual races,” he said. “Hopefully I can help lead us to a conference championship.”
He was frustrated that he was not able to finish out his senior season but happy knowing he will have another chance to compete in college.
“I just wanted to run my final season with all my friends,” he said. “I was really looking forward to seeing how far I could go since I was ranked high in the state. For things to stop right when we were about to start district was really disappointing.”
“I’m just really excited to go out and prove myself,” he added. “I’ve been looking forward to this for about three years now. I’ve been trying to get to this point like my older sister and my dad and others. It’s just a really good feeling knowing that I earned this scholarship and have a college home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.