VANDERBILT — Industrial senior Matthew Davis is rarely outworked, if at all.
Last year, during the spring semester, Davis spent his mornings enduring offseason football workouts before honing his craft as a triple jumper and sprinter during the athletic period. He also managed to squeeze in time to serve as Industrial’s shortstop on top of his primary duties as a student-athlete.
It just came naturally to Industrial’s utility player.
“The biggest thing that stands out is his hard work,” said coach Jamie Dixon. “That tells you everything you need to know about Matthew Davis, and he did that four or five months in the spring.”
That hard work paid off immediately for Davis last year as he won bronze at the Class 3A state track meet in triple jump with a 46-feet, 2.5-inch jump.
After guiding the Cobras to the Class 3A regional final on the gridiron for the first time in 16 years, Davis is seeing that work continue to pay dividends.
He made his commitment to Division III East Texas Baptist University in Marshall official on Wednesday at the Industrial gym.
The Mississippi transplant and natural-born baseball lover never thought he’d play football in college.
“I’ve always been a baseball person and didn’t play football until I moved to Texas,” Davis said. “I never thought I’d be here today. I’m extremely blessed.”
Davis is no stranger to wearing many hats on the field and anticipates having to do the same at ETBU.
During his sophomore year, he served as a running back, slot receiver and punt returner before becoming the Cobras’ quarterback. This year, he was their QB, running back, slot receiver and free safety.
“He was great in pass defense and whatever we needed him to do,” Dixon said. “Even this year, late in the playoff run, he’s lining up at receiver, running back and quarterback. We were just finding ways to get him the football. I think that says a lot about his impact on our program.”
When ETBU offensive coordinator Josh Moore began the recruiting process with Davis, he laid out a plan for Davis similar to that of Dixon’s, which was to give Davis the ball however he can.
Davis was sold immediately.
“I just want to be the best person I can be at my position,” Davis said. “I want to stand out more in everybody’s eyes and be the best on the field.”
