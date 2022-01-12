VANDERBILT — Mason Roe is confident the first words out of his mouth were either "ball" or "basketball."
The Industrial point guard grew up idolizing all-time great basketball players like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan and did not miss his chance to make an impact once he joined the Cobras.
A four-year starter, playing under his father Rusty Roe, Mason Roe found a role as a ball distributor that isn't afraid to put up points.
On Wednesday, Roe earned the chance to continue his playing career with his commitment to Hiram College.
"It's always been a dream," Mason Roe said. "I've always wanted to play out of state. I've been playing in Texas all my life, so I wanted to go see what it was like out of state."
The day was emotional for his father and coach, Rusty, as Mason became just his fourth player to go on to college basketball in 21 years of coaching.
His father pushed him to be the best player he could be, Mason said.
But on the day, Rusty thought back on a memory of Mason after a little league tournament when the two stayed in the gym for 30 minutes to get his shot right.
"The thing about Mason is he's not a kid that will score 30, 40 points a game," Rusty said. "He's a kid that will score 12 to 15 and have eight to 10 assists and make a defensive play. He's a total basketball player. He's just not a guy who's gonna go out and score and put up big numbers. Of course, sometimes he does, but most of the time it's him helping the team win, not about his stat line."
Roe was co-district MVP and was an all-region player as a sophomore.
As a junior, he averaged 15 points, six assists, four rebounds and 5 steals per game as Industrial went undefeated in District 28-3A. Mason Roe was named all-district MVP and was named TABC all-region for the second straight year.
On the football field, Roe was a three-year starter and led the Cobras with 42 catches, 774 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior as Industrial reached the regional final for the first time since 2005.
"It's meant a lot," Roe said. "I've been here all my life and growing up watching all the bigger people in front of me do it has just been special. Our goal at the end of the day is just to be 1-0 and always continue to win."
Hiram was one of three schools to reach out to Roe. But he was quickly drawn to the Ohio campus and the chance to study kinesiology.
"I just wanted to get away," the point guard said. "They were a good school away and they have really good academics. They're just an all-around good school."
For now, Roe is focused on winning a second straight undefeated district title for Industrial and using it to spring board his way to playing for the Terriers.
"It's all up to him," Rusty said. "He's very excited that Hiram contacted him want him to come up and play. Their role for him in the future is what he does for us. Bring the ball up, help bring the ball up, and get the ball to the people who can score and then when he's open, he can do what he needs to do to to help the team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.