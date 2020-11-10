Kelsey Vasquez has been named the 2019-2020 Texas State Volleyball Coach of the Year by the UIL.
Vasquez led Industrial to a 28-11 record and a Class 3A state title and a district championship in 2019 as a first year head coach. It is the Cobras only volleyball state title.
“It’s bittersweet right now,” she said. “I got the award the day we went to play our regional quarterfinal match against Poth. I’d much rather have that win than this award but it’s still a proud moment not just for me but for these girls. But it’s still pretty bittersweet.
Industrials run to the state championship included wins over Poth, Goliad and Bushland.
Bushland had come into the state tournament with a 46-1 record and was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association the entire season. After beating the Lady Falcons, The Cobras then went on to sweep Van Alstyne in the state final.
“That whole run was just super exciting,” Vasquez said. “During the season I didn’t see the spark from the team that I saw out of them in the playoffs and I feel like we we’re super underestimated because we had a few losses. But they we’re just a different team and there was a special spark about them. I saw that again this year, but we just weren’t able to pull it off against Poth.”
Vasquez was also named the TGCA volleyball coach of the year for last season.
In her second season, Industrial again won district and made it to the regional quarterfinals.
“Both of these groups have been special,” Vasquez said. “Both of these groups have had what it takes to go to that next level and it’s been fun to coach them these past two years.”
