Connagh Wilks had everything lined up.
After finishing the spring semester at UHV, he would participate in a summer soccer league before helping lead the Jaguars in the fall.
But after all spring sports were canceled by the Red River Athletic Conference and UHV moved the entirety of its classes online due to COVID-19, Wilks and other international athletes were left in limbo.
“It’s been hard because I’m staying in Cleburne, and the whole town is in lockdown,” Wilks said. “But I have been doing everything I can so I can be ready.”
Wilks, who is from England, considered going home as things worsened in the United States but decided to stay in Texas instead.
“I looked at it, and it would have been financially daunting for me to go back to England and then head back here for the summer,” he said. “I have a summer league lined up in College Station, and while I don’t know if it will still go ahead, I didn’t want to make the decision to go home when there was that uncertainty.”
While some athletes have gone home or left Victoria, others are still on campus staying in dorms.
Among those still in Victoria is Freja Magnussen, a junior goalie from Vallensbaek, Denmark.
“My parents were here for spring break, and when they had to leave early, we didn’t know if classes would be switched to online,” Magnussen said. “Then the Danish government made the recommendation that anyone who had been out of the country for a prolonged period should follow the countries’ guidelines. I decided to stay here on campus in Victoria.”
UHV’s Director of International Programs Ludmi Herath said the college is making as many accommodations as possible for the students who have remained on campus.
“Our shuttles are still running, dining is being provided to the students and we have a service to take them to do grocery shopping because they don’t have licenses,” Herath said. “The university is still functioning, just with less staff on campus. We offer zoom meetings with both the students and their parents, and we are providing the students with everything we can.”
Away from families and quarantined in a foreign country, Herath said that the international students are doing well and coping with the situation as best they can.
Magnussen said she appreciates how the university is accommodating students who still have to be on campus.
“They’re providing us with everything we need and have done a great job of keeping the students informed,” she said. “If we feel stressed or feel any type of anxiety, they have counseling staff that are very easy to talk to.”
Magnussen had planned to return to Denmark over the summer where she practices with a local soccer club during her time off.
But with everything up in the air, she isn’t sure what her plans are now.
“It’s always fun to go back and practice with them, but I haven’t really been in contact, and I’m assuming it’s going to be difficult now,” she said. “They are talking about opening things up after Easter in Denmark, but that depends on how the situation unfolds there.”
Through everything, Wilks has tried to remain positive.
“It’s been a bit difficult because I’m from the U.K.,” he said. “With how things are there, I worry about my family. I’m here with my girlfriend, and her family has really helped me. I’ve been checking with my family as well, and everything seems to be going well there.”
Wilks hopes UHV will have a normal soccer season in the fall.
“Of course, making sure everyone is safe and getting through this is the top priority,” Wilks said. “If it all goes well, then I’d like to get to a situation where my summer league goes ahead and we can all get back to our normal lives in the fall. But again, we just have to stay safe, keep ourselves fit and hope to build off what we did last year and have a similar season this fall.”
