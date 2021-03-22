University of Houston-Victoria men’s golf coach Garrett Adair today announced the signing of Denton Guyer’s Garrett Isenhower for the 2021-22 season.
Isenhower is a member of the Denton Guyer golf team where he compiled an 82.67 scoring average in the spring of 2020 and an 80.11 average in the fall of 2019. He has also been a member of the North Texas PGA Junior Tour.
“I am excited to have Garrett,” said Adair. “I can’t wait for the fall and have as a member of our team.”
Set to graduate in 2021, Isenhower is undecided on his course of study while attending UHV at this time.
Isenhower is the second signing for Adair for the 2021-22 season.
Isenhower’s dad Mitch played basketball for Tarleton State in 1993 and 1994.
