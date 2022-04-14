PORTLAND — Matthew Jackson has wanted to see the results of his hard work.
The Victoria East junior has put in countless hours in the weightroom and the track to be the best he can for the Titans’ track team.
Jackson won gold and silver in the long jump and high jump, respectively, at the District 29-5A meet at Gregory-Portland’s Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium on Wednesday. He carried that momentum into Thursday, running legs on the 400- and 800-meter relay teams that finished third and second for East. He also scored a point with a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter dash.
“It’s just been a lot of the weightroom and a lot of running,” Jackson said. “Just running, running, running. That’ll help me with my jumps because my legs will just be stronger.”
Jackson finished with 25 of East’s 62 points at the meet.
His winning jump of 22 feet, 7 inches, edged out Zach Dewalt from Flour Bluff by 1.5 inches. Jackson missed out on first in high jump due to a tiebreaker with Flour Bluff’s Slade Weir after the two finished at a height of 6-4.
“You’ve just got to overcome those challenges,” Jackson said. “They can’t be setbacks. I just have to push through it.”
Jackson was 14-hundredths of a second from qualifying for area in a fifth event in the 100, finishing in a time of 11.30 seconds while teammate Logan Garis finished fourth at 11.16.
He was less than six-tenths of a second behind Dewalt, who won gold in a time of 10.74.
The junior hopes to use that as fuel to come back his senior year and qualify in the 100.
“I think next year, I could for sure be in the top three,” Jackson said. “I can be a podium-stander for the 100. That’s the goal.”
West girls qualify two relay teams, win 800 relay
West coach Bryan Mac Donald wants his girls to take pride in the sprint events and relays.
After starting the year running 53-second 400-meter relays, Mac Donald and the Warriors got to showcase their work, winning the 800 and finishing third in the 400 in times of 1:47.11 and 51.11, respectively.
Anchoring the back half of each relay were Daidree Zarate and Bethany Artiaga.
Zarate won silver in the 200 with a time of 26.00 while teammate Brighton Sitka also qualified for Wednesday’s area meet at Rio Grande City with a fourth-place finish at 26.35.
“It was definitely a great performance and something they’ve been working for,” Mac Donald said. “We definitely did not start the season this way, running that fast. It was a process and they trusted it.”
West had to play with the order of its relay teams before finding the successful formula.
That successful formula meant throwing Artiaga, a sophomore, into the anchor leg for the first time.
“I was really, really nervous because I kept having doubts about it,” Artiaga said. “My handoffs weren’t doing so well last meet. So I was pretty scared. But today my handoffs and running were good. I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of my team.”
East wins gold, puts two in area meet in 100
C’niaha Randle knows what she’s capable of.
East’s speedster won the girls 100 title in a time of 12.52, but knows that’s well off where she could be.
She’s hopeful she can challenge her personal best at next week’s area meet.
“I knew that there was gonna be wind and I could use that to my advantage,” Randle said. “Last year I was going a lot faster. I did bad this year, So I know I had to do something to make me better.”
Garis made his return to the track after suffering an injury at the Ricebird Relays on March 11.
He ran times of 11.45 and 11.16 in the prelims and finals, respectively, to advance to the area meet.
“I was mad at the little stuff I couldn’t do,” Garis said. “But I am starting to open up to this being my first meet back from injury. I just have to take the weeks I have before regionals to build it back up.”
No ‘I’ in Team
Flour Bluff ran away with the team title with 149 points. Gregory-Portland scored 162 points to win the girls title
East finished fourth in the boys division and sixth in the girls.
West finished fifth in the girls division and ninth in the boys.
