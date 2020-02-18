Jacob Brown (San Marcos) scored 27 points but Victoria College dropped a 103-76 Region XIV decision to Jacksonville College on Tuesday night at the Sports Center.
Larryon Forde (Savannah, Ga.) and Mikael Garza (Lubbock Coronado) each scored 11 points for the Pirates, who dropped to 0-22 on the season and 0-17 in Region XIV.
Victoria College will play Blinn College at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sports Center.
