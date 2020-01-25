Victoria College’s Jacob Brown (San Marcos) and Kenyatis Turner (Corpus Christi King) combined for 59 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Pirates dropped a 95-81 decision to Jacksonville College on Saturday at the Sports Center.
Brown scored a game-high 34 points and made four shots from 3-point range. Turner had 25 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
The loss dropped Victoria College to 0-15 overall and 0-11 in Region XIV play. The Jaguars improved to 11-8 and 4-6.
The Pirates return to Region XIV action Wednesday when they travel to Brenham for a 7 p.m. game against Blinn College.
