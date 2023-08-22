For the past two seasons, Victoria East has been set at the running back position.
Ja’Carrien Giles was the Titans’ go-to player in the backfield, with the surrounding cast of running backs helping out when called upon.
However, when Giles graduated, there wasn’t a sure successor at East for the starting role.
“It was kind of a question mark after Ja’Carrien graduated last year,” said East running backs coach Jeff Hurta.
That was until the Titans’ coaching staff saw the progress that senior Jaden Williams made both on the field and off.
“Really in the spring I saw it when he took over as a leader and as a lead running back,” Hurta said. “He went through our spring ball and in the summer by showing up every day and meeting the guys on the field and organizing workouts, he’s gotten so much better.”
Williams will enter the 2023 season as the starter, already having experience from last season as a backup first-year varsity player.
In 2022, he rushed for 353 yards and two touchdowns on 62 carries in nine games. He started two games after Giles was sidelined with an injury, and in his first start he rushed for 113 yards on 25 carries in a district win over Corpus Christi Ray.
“It helped by actually getting the feeling of playing,” Williams said of last season. “It just helped a lot going on varsity and being mentally tough and faster at what I do.”
“When he was called upon, he did a great job of going in and filling shoes,” said Hurta, who was East’s offensive coordinator last season. “He got some really good varsity experience last year and I think if that wouldn’t have happened, he wouldn’t have been as prepared as he was this year.”
Williams learned a lot from Giles, not only on how to be a better player, but how to be a leader to his teammates. He hopes he can be a similar leader for a running back room that includes Jo’Carii Barnes, Breshawn Brown and Adharion Walker.
“We’ve got a whole bunch of running backs that can put it on this year,” Williams said. “You just want to tell them what’s right from wrong, what not to mess up at and how to do stuff right.”
The Titans have only three players returning who started on offense last year.
First-year head coach Charlie Reeve is counting on players like Williams to step up for the team that’s looking to improve on last season’s 4-7 overall record and 4-3 District 14-5A, Division I finish.
“I’m expecting a big year out of him,” Reeve said of Williams. “Being a senior and a guy that’s got some experience coming back, I think he’s got to be a playmaker for us on offense, and he’s definitely more than capable of doing that.”