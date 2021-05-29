COLUMBUS, Ga. — The University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars saw their season come to an end in a 3-1 loss to the Bethany Swedes in the NAIA Softball World Series.
The Jaguars fall to 23-23 on the season, while Bethany (31-28) advances to play the Oregon Tech-Madonna (Mich.) loser in a 3 p.m. contest on Monday.
The Jaguars took advantage of an unfortunate situation in the fourth inning when two Jaguars were shaken up after colliding going after a pop fly in the infield.
With one out and a runner at first, Bethany’s Mellenni Lucero lofted a pop fly and as pitcher Cameron Cowan and first baseman Ashley Reyna try to make a play, collided putting runners at first and second for the Swedes.
The big concern was for Cowan and Reyna who both remained on the ground for some time shaken up. Both players refuse to leave the game and returned to action after a short time, but the Swedes followed Lucero’s single by plating the winning run on an error, before Rayleen Castro singled home another run for a 3-1 lead.
It was all the Swedes would need as Bethany starting pitcher Samantha Quesada would not allow another base runner until the seventh.
Bethany took a 1-0 lead in the first before the Jaguars fought back to tie the game in the top of the fourth.
Krystal Rodriguez reached on an infield single, stole second and raced to third on an overthrow. Kaylee Acosta then singled to right scoring Rodriguez to tie the game at 1-1.
UHV had several other opportunities, but could not come up with the key hit.
Brianna Leon drew a one-out walk in the second inning, stole second, and moved to third on a sacrifice, before being left stranded.
Jackie Longoria and Marisa Mendoza were left at first and second in the third inning and Rodriguez opened the seventh with a double only to be left stranded.
Rodriguez paced the Jaguars with two hits, while Longoria, Mendoza, Acosta and Kelsey Tidrick each had one.
Cowan worked four innings allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk, while striking out three to take the loss and fall to 11-8. Michelle Kristoff tossed the final two innings without allowing a run on one hit and one walk, while striking out two.
