University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer coach Adrian Rigby announced the signing of three athletes to the men’s soccer team beginning with the 2020 season.
The signees include transfer Jean-Luc Ramdin of Southampton, England, and freshmen Sebastian Ibarra of Fort Worth, and Martin Nunez of Houston.
Ramdin, a junior forward, transfers in from West Texas A&M where he played in 21 games with 11 starts. He tallied two goals and one assist, while taking 15 shots, including six shots on goal.
Ibarra, a 2020 graduate of Diamond Hill Jarvis High School, played goalkeeper for the Eagles.
He was named to the all-district first team in 2019 and recorded 10 shutouts while allowing nine goals in 19 games.
Nunez is a 2020 graduate of George Ranch High School and is a midfielder.
He was the team’s MVP his sophomore and senior years.
The Jaguars have now signed 14 players for the 2020 season.
