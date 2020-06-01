University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer coach Adrian Rigby announced the signing of two more transfers to the men’s soccer team beginning with the 2020 season.
Bosco Irankunda, a transfer from State Fair Community College in Missouri, and Jorge Aguilar, a transfer from Southwestern Assemblies of God, are the latest players to sign with the Jaguars.
Irankunda is a 2018 graduate of Wheatley High School. He played in 15 games with SFCC scoring three goals.
Aguilar is a 2017 graduate of Life School of Oak Cliff in Dallas and played in 12 games with SAGU, including seven starts.
In high school he tallied 86 goals with 34 assists to finish with 206 points. He was named his district’s most valuable offensive player his sophomore and junior seasons and first team all-state as a junior.
“Jorge is a talented winger/center mid we picked up in the spring,” said Rigby. “He comes into the program with college playing experience, His sharp touch and high soccer IQ will be dangerous for any opposition.”
He was all-district first team for three straight seasons and was his team’s single-season goal record holder with 34 goals as a sophomore.
“I chose to transfer to the University of Houston-Victoria because I wanted to be able to play soccer at a very competitive level all the while getting a good education,” said Aguilar.
He plans to study business management while attending UHV.
