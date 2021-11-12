TEXARKANA — Adrian Rodriguez converted on a penalty kick in the 61st minute to lift UHV to a 1-0 victory over LSU Shreveport in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday.
The Jags were awarded the penalty kick after a hand ball was called inside the 18 yard box against the Pilots. Rodriguez buried the shot in the lower corner for his fourth goal of the year and third game winner.
Both teams had six shots each, with Erik Faeltstroem turning aside all three shots on goal to earn his fourth shut out of the season.
The Jaguars are now 14-2-1 and advance to play LSU Alexandria in the RRAC Championship Game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Texas A&M-Texarkana.
The winner of Saturday's championship receives an automatic berth to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round to be played Nov. 18-20 at a site to be announced.
