The one thing University of Houston-Victoria baseball fans will find missing from this year’s UHV baseball schedule will be the usual games with several NCAA schools.
With the formation of the 19-team Lone Star Conference, the Jaguars lost all of their NCAA Division II non-conference opponents from years past. The list of teams include St. Mary’s, St. Edward’s, Texas A&M-International and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The Jaguars will still have a 41-games schedule for the upcoming season according to UHV head coach Terry Puhl, who released his 2020 schedule today.
The Jaguars will open with six non-conference games before jumping into Red River Athletic Conference action.
UHV will open the season Feb. 7-8 at Riverside Stadium with a pair of doubleheaders against Mid-American Christian, before hitting the road to face Southwest Assemblies of God in a noon doubleheader on Feb. 13.
The Jaguars open conference play at home Feb. 28-29 hosting Texas A&M-Texarkana in a pair of doubleheaders. Game four of the series will be counted as a non-conference contest.
The rest of the Jaguars’ non-conference schedule includes a pair of single-game meetings against Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars will be at Prairie View A&M on March 10 and then host the Panthers in a 6 p.m. contest on March 25.
Conference home games for the Jaguars will include Huston-Tillotson on March 14-15, LSU-Shreveport on March 20-21, the University of the Southwest on April 3-4 and LSU-Alexandria on April 17-18.
The Jaguars will be on the road for conference games at Wiley College (March 6-7), Jarvis Christian (March 27-28), Texas College (April 10-11) and Our Lady of the Lake (April 24-25).
The Red River Athletic Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 1-4 at LSU-Shreveport.
The complete UHV baseball schedule can be found on the UHV Jaguars website at www.uhvjaguars.com.
