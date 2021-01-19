Garrett Harrison planned to return to UHV after his senior season to finish his degree.
But Harrison is thankful for another chance to play baseball.
Harrison, a Victoria West graduate, received an additional season of eligibility when last season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m truly blessed,” Harrison said. “I had school to finish, so being able to play again makes finishing school a lot easier for me.”
Harrison and his teammates were back on the field at Riverside Stadium for their first practice of the season.
The Jaguars won’t have long to get ready for their season opener, which is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Loyola University in New Orleans.
“I feel everybody on this team is going to be able to do it,” said junior Christian Garcia. “It’s going to all start with the guys who are in control of this team. The seniors are going to give us the energy and drive that’s going to push us to win a game.”
The Jaguars were tested for COVID-19 before returning to practice, and Coach Terry Puhl knows keeping his team healthy will be a priority.
“We’ve got to be smart, and we’ve got to be compliant,” Puhl said. “More importantly, we’ve got to be honest. If there are some issues going on, they have to come to me and say, ‘Coach, I’m not feeling well.’ The bottom line is we have to get the baseball program through the spring and into tournament play.”
UHV will need to improve from last season to qualify for the Red River Athletic Conference tournament.
The Jaguars had a 3-11 record and were 2-4 in conference play when the season was suspended.
“We think that our offense is going to carry us pretty far,” Harrison said. “If we’re not scoring runs, I don’t think we’re going to win a lot of ballgames. We’ve got probably 12 to 15 good bats this year, so I’m excited to see what we can do offensively.”
UHV is also looking for improvement from its pitchers.
“Obviously, the pitching is a real key,” Puhl said. “We’ve asked the pitchers to be throwing. We’re going to find out how they’re doing. We also have some competition from a position-players standpoint. They’ll be pushed. If they’re not hitting then I have to make a move. Pitching is the same way. We can tell by velocity and location.”
UHV will begin the season without fans being allowed to watch games at Riverside Stadium.
“When there are fans, you get a little more up for the game,” Puhl said. “That’s why we played a lot of scrimmages in the fall. I was anticipating in the spring that we would be doing that a lot without any fans. It’s unfortunate, but that’s where we’re at and there’s no way around it.”
NOTES: UHV players that tested positive for COVID-19 will not join the team until they’ve fulfilled quarantine protocol.
This year’s squad also includes Clayton Wenske, Cade Mitscherling and Colton Salas from Victoria West, Zach Lee from El Campo, Kolbe Kutac from Schulenburg, Dylan Yaws and Jace Muncrief from Edna, and Jarren Gonzales from Refugio.
Former UHV player Zak Vela, a Victoria East graduate, is now a member of the Victoria Police Department. Vela visited his former teammates at Tuesday’s practice.
