OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – It wasn’t the start the University of Houston-Victoria women’s golf team was looking for in the opening round of the 26th annual NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship on Tuesday.

three holes on back nine of the Rose Creek Golf Course were costly. The Jaguars were 18-over par on those three holes and they were unable to bounce back and find themselves in 30th place after the opening round.

The Jaguars, starting out on the back nine of the 6,102-yard layout, made the turn at 32-over before coming home with an opening round of 343.

Mia Lerma, shooting an even-par 36 on her back nine, paced the Jaguars with an opening round 81, while Jenna Alvarado followed with an 83. Leah Lerma posted an opening round 87 and Jocelyn Villafranca carded a 92.

Keiser (Fla.) holds a two-shot lead after the first round posting a 289, with Oklahoma City and Taylor University following at 294. SCAD-Savannah, Dalton State and Southeastern (Fla.) share fourth place at 298.

Four players share the individual lead at 3-under-par 69 and include Gracie Parrott of Campbellsville, Danielle Owens on Southeastern, Taylor French of Taylor and Gurman Knight of William Jessup.

The Jaguars tee off beginning at 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday.

