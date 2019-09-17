Lane McMaster is glad to be back in Texas, and even happier to be playing baseball again.
McMaster and his UHV teammates have begun fall practices at Riverside Stadium.
“I went to high school with some of the guys on the team,” McMaster said. “I’m just hoping we have a good season.”
McMaster went to high school at Shepherd before playing at Frontier College in Illinois as a freshman.
He is expected to be a member of the Jaguars’ starting rotation or become their closer this season.
“It doesn’t matter to me,” McMaster said. “I did a little bit of everything in high school.”
UHV will look to improve on last season’s 18-30 record and end a three-year streak of missing the Red River Athletic Conference tournament.
“I still really haven’t seen the pitching against the hitters,” said Terry Puhl, who is beginning his 13th season as UHV head coach. “What I’ve seen of the hitting has been a little more consistent. We have a little larger type of player this year.”
Many of the Jaguars’ woes have stemmed from a lack of pitching depth, which Puhl hopes will be remedied this season.
“It’s been our Achilles’ heel for the last few years,” Puhl said. “Last year, we started with like 16-17 arms and we ended up where we could barely have a starting five. We’re back to those numbers again. You can never have enough.”
UHV has 36 players on the fall roster, including 17 returners.
“The first week just gets them sore. I want them to get sore,” Puhl said. “We’re trying to get familiar with what they do. We’re trying to change some swings already so it because it becomes more muscle memory for them. (Pitching coach) Doug (Heinold) is down there with the pitchers, and he is trying to start them with good habits so we can build them up to 75-80 pitches by the end of fall.”
McMaster believes he’s on track after throwing his first bullpen session Monday.
“I’m working on my grips and making sure I’m getting in shape,” he said. “I’m not trying to overdo anything. It’s making sure the arm is healthy. I want to be ready going into the fall.”
The Jaguars will play three scrimmages – two against Coastal Bend College and one against Houston Community College – and should conclude fall practices by the first week of November.
“From what I’ve seen so far, we have like 15 pitchers,” McMaster said. “We should have quite a few of them this year. I think we’re going to have a pretty solid team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.