PINEVILLE, La. — After going 8-10 in conference play and entering the Red River Athletic Conference Softball Tournament as the fifth seed, UHV captured its second RRAC championship, sweeping the top-seeded Texas A&M-Texarkana 6-1 and 4-2.
The Jaguars became the first fifth seed to win the tournament and the first RRAC team to win three games on championship Saturday since Houston Baptist in 2006.
After advancing to the championship game with a 10-4 win over Our Lady of the Lake, UHV (19-21) receives the conference's automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.
The Jaguars jumped on top of the Eagles in the opener with a three-run first inning as Lauren Caka drove home a run with a ground out and Brianna Leon plated two more with a single.
The Eagles tallied their lone run in the third, before the Jaguars answered back with three insurance runs in the sixth, taking advantage of three A&M-Texarkana errors.
Michelle Kristoff took the win for the Jaguars as she allowed one run on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.
Leon, Ashley Reyna, Alexis Gonzalez, Krystal Rodriguez and Kaylle Acosta all had hits in the game for the Jaguars.
UHV struck first again in the second game as Reyna's sacrifice fly plated Marissa Mendoza, who had singled.
The Eagles took the lead in the second with a pair of runs, but the Jaguars answered back with a three-run third and never trailed from that point.
Acosta scored on a fielder's choice by Jackie Longoria and Reyna drove in Tidrick and Longoria with a single.
Kristoff again earned the win as she worked four hitless and scoreless innings of relief, retiring 15 of the 16 batters she faced.
Kristoff was named the Pitcher of the Tournament, while Reyna was named the Player of the Tournament, with Leon, Tidrick and Longoria picking up all-tournament recognition.
Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Championship Game
UHV 6, Texas A&M-Texarkana 1
UHV: 300 003 0 - 6 5 1
TEX: 001 000 0 - 1 6 5
W: Michelle Kristoff; L: Anna Westberry
Highlights: (V) Michelle Kristoff 7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 K; Brianna Leon 1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB; Kaylle Acosta 1-for-3, RBI; Lauren Caka 0-for-3, RBI; Alexis Gonzalez 1-for-4, 2B; (T) Anna Westberry 7.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 3 K; Cassidy Lee 2-for-4; Erika Richardson 0-for-3, RBI, BB; Patti Swimley 1-for-3, R; Lauren Huff 1-for-3, 2B
UHV 4, Texas A&M-Texarkana 2
TEX: 020 000 0 - 2 2 2
UHV: 103 000 0 - 4 7 1
W: Michelle Kristoff; L: Dorrie Cormier
Highlights: (V) Michelle Kristoff 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB; Cameron Cowan 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB; Ashley Reyna 1-for-2, 3 RBI; Jackie Longoria 0-for-2, RBI, R; Marisa Mendoza 2-for-2, R; Brianna Leon 2-for-3; (T) Dorrie Cormier 7.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Jewels Caro 1-for-3, R; Patti Swimley 0-for-2, RBI; Katelyn Slamer 0-for-1, R.
