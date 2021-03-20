ALEXANDRIA, La. — Adrian Rodriguez was on target again late for UHV to give the Jaguars the Red River Athletic Conference men’s soccer regular season title.
Rodriguez nailed the game-winner for the second straight game for the Jaguars in a 2-1 overtime victory over LSU-Alexandria, giving the Jaguars their third regular season conference title in four years.
UHV improves to 7-0-1 on the year and 5-0 in conference, while LSUA falls to 2-4-2 overall and 2-2-1 in conference.
Both teams managed only three shots in the first half, with the Generals scoring their lone goal in the 10th minute for a 1-0 advantage.
Karlo Lopez converted a penalty kick to tie the game at 1-1 in the 69th minute and eventually send it to overtime.
Rodriguez paced the Jaguars with four shots, while Oliver Nugent added three. Assi Winner and Lopez each had two shots for the Jaguars.
Gian Marco Cordoba was in goal for the Jaguars to earn the win as he finished with six saves.
The Jaguars, winning for the fourth time this season in overtime, extended their regular season unbeaten streak to 27 games with the win.
The Jaguars wrap up the regular season against Our Lady of the Lake at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio.
