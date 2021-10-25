Six different players scored to lead the UHV men's soccer team to a 6-1 win over Texas A&M-San Antonio on Sunday.
The victory clinches the Jaguars' third straight Red River Athletic Conference regular season championship.
Gabriel Rojas scored his fifth goal of the season in the 11th minute to open the scoring. Sebastian Leal scored off an Adrian Rodriguez corner kick to make it 2-0 Jaguars in the 35th minute.
UHV then closed the second half with two goals in less than 30 seconds from Jose Martinez and Karlo Lopez to put UHV up 4-0 at halftime.
Lopez leads the Jaguars with nine goals on the year.
UHV continued the scoring with Winner Assi's goal 20 seconds into the second half.
Archie Mills made it 6-0 in the 59th minute. TAMUSA didn't score until the 85th minute with a win all but secured for UHV.
UHV improves to 9-1 in conference and 12-2-1 overall.
The win earns UHV a berth in the RRC Tournament semifinals on Nov. 11 at Texas A&M-Texarkana.
UHV finishes the regular season at home against Huston-Tillotson at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
