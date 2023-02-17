Mason Longoria was not looking forward to pitching on a cold night.
Temperatures were in the 40s when Longoria took the mound for UHV’s Red River Athletic Conference opener against Our Lady of the Lake University on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
But Longoria had a secret weapon to deal with the conditions.
“It was freezing out there. I could barely feel my fingertips,” Longoria said. “Luckily my mom is amazing. She brought me a heater so I was able to have a heater in the dugout. Lots of hand warmers for sure.”
Longoria pitched seven scoreless innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Jaguars (5-8) dropped a 4-2 decision to the Saints (6-5).
“You can’t say enough about the way he’s been pitching,” UHV coach Jonathan Stavinoha said of the Victoria St. Joseph graduate. “We’ve got to find a way to get him a little run support. I would like us to clean up the errors behind him and stop making him pitch out of those jams that are self-inflicted by us.”
Longoria gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out seven and allowed only two runners to reach third base before leaving the game after throwing 108 pitches.
“My arm feels amazing,” Longoria said. “I’ve worked all year to keep my arm in shape.”
Stavinoha had no qualms about letting Longoria pitch the seventh inning.
“He came in and stuck his nose in it, and he just went to town and seven scoreless innings,” Stavinoha said. “You can’t ask anything more than that out of your No. 1 guy.”
OLLU scored two runs in the eighth inning and two in the ninth, which was too much for the Jaguars to overcome.
OLLU starter Joshua Mendez, a Corpus Christi Moody graduate, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Raul Lopez hit a leadoff double.
Mendez, who had 10 strikeouts, did not allow a run until Hal Lopez hit his third home run of the season, a two-run shot, with two outs in the ninth inning.
“The changeup was his out pitch and we knew that from the get go,” Stavinoha said. “He kept going to it. It took too long to make that adjustment. We started settling in about the sixth inning, a little too little and a little too late type of deal.”
Longoria has pitched well this season but remains in search of his second win.
“There’s nothing really I can do,” he said. “I go out there, and I give it my all. Some days we just end up short. It’s a team thing.”
The teams will wrap up the series with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
NOTE: Victoria West graduate Noah Rodriguez started in center field for OLLU and went 1-for-4 at the plate with a single.
Our Lady of the Lake 4, UHV 2
OLLU 000 000 022 – 4 9 0
UHV 000 000 002 – 2 2 3
W: Joshua Mendez. L: Allen Hernandez. S: Chase Dunn. Highlights: (OLLU) Mendez 82 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 HP, 10 K; Jackson Kalisky 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Criztian Delgado 2-for-2. (UHV) Mason Longoria 7 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 7 K; Hal Perez 1-for-4, 2-run HR; Raul Lopez 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R. Records: OLLU 7-6, 1-0; UHV 5-8, 0-1.