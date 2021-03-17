UHV was looking to end a pair of streaks on Wednesday night.
The Jaguars were trying to snap a four-game losing streak and an 11-game losing streak to St. Edward's University. UHV had not beaten St. Edward's since April 2014.
In a game that featured seven different pitchers for each team, UHV (2-8) came back from seven runs down at one point but could not take the lead in a 12-10 loss at Riverside Stadium.
"Right now with what's going on with COVID and everything it's hard to get games," said UHV head coach Terry Puhl. "St. Edward's is a quality program and they didn't play as sharp either tonight as they normally do. We had a chance to beat them. Unfortunately we just couldn't stop them offensively."
St. Edward's (5-8) led 3-2 after the first inning but scored six runs in the fourth, chasing UHV starter Blake Russell.
UHV's pitchers gave up 12 runs on 14 hits, walking seven and striking out three. St. Edward's fared the same, giving up 10 runs on eight hits and walking 11, but the Hilltoppers also struck out 11 batters.
The Jaguars found new life in bottom of the fifth, scoring five runs on two hits and two walks, three hit batters and a passed ball.
Designated hitter James Spera had two runs on three walks, and center fielder Levi Whitlock went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, one run and one walk.
"I don't think falling behind really bothered us," Whitlock said. "We came back in, chipped back a couple innings, had a big inning where we scored five. Now it's just finding a way to get over the hump. When we tie, find a way to get the lead."
Langston White's run on a passed ball cut the deficit to two runs in the fifth.
The Jaguars would tie the game at nine with back-to-back runs off wild pitches from third baseman Zach Lee and second baseman Hayden Leopold in the bottom of the seventh.
"I just felt like we were back in the game," Leopold said. "We were excited, the bench was pumped, everybody was pumped. It just sucks sometimes when you can't pull through like that. But it's really big coming into conference for sure."
UHV's pitching struggles continued as St. Edward's retook the lead almost immediately with two runs in the eighth.
Lee got a run back with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, but the Jaguars left 13 runners on base and fell to 2-16 against the Hilltoppers.
"They showed no quit so that's what you want out of your team," Puhl said, "but that's when pitching needs to shut the door down and win a game."
UHV moves on to play a four-game conference series at LSU-Alexandria on Friday and Saturday.
"I told the players to start waking up," Puehl said. "They need to start playing baseball and taking teams apart. They need to play better than other teams and not just trying to win. When we get a good pitching performance we need to pound somebody so it's a nice easy win for us but that hasn't happened this year."
St. Edward's 12, UHV 10
SEU 300 600 021 —2 14 2
UHV 200 050 210 — 10 8 3
W: Austin Essex; L: Kolbe Kutac; S: Garrett Phillips, Highlights: (E) Morgan Allen 2-for-4, 2 R, BB; Dylan Macklin 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, BB; Chase Cos 3-for-6, 2 RBI, 2 R; Cullen Ainsworth 2-for-4, RBI, R; Omar Suriel Jr. 1-for-1, RBI; David Drewek 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB. (UHV) Levi Whitlock 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, BB, 2B; Davion Lockett 1-for-1, 2 R, 2 BB; Cade Mitscherling 1-for-2, RBI. Records: St. Edward's 5-8; UHV 2-8
