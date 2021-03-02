ABILENE — Jose Martinez capped off a 2-1 double-overtime victory for the University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer team over Hardin-Simmons on Tuesday.
Martinez scored the Golden Goal in the 104th minute to finish off the Jaguars’ second straight overtime victory.
UHV improves to 3-0 with the victory, while Hardin-Simmons falls to 3-3.
The Cowboys controlled the ball for much of the match, out shooting the Jaguars 18-8 and taking a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute on a Jakob Fiol goal.
Irankunda Bosco tied the match for the Jaguars with his first goal of the season just before halftime.
The second half and first overtime periods were scoreless, but the Jaguars broke the tie with Martinez’s winner four minutes into the second overtime period.
Erik Faeltstroem was in goal for the Jaguars and finished with nine saves.
The Jaguars next host Jarvis Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference match.
