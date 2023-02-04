Mid-America Christian swept a doubleheader over UHV on Friday at Riverside Stadium.
The Evangels (5-0) won the first game 7-2 and captured a 7-0 decision in the second game.
Mid-America Christian scored five runs in the first inning of the first game that included a three-run home run by Yan Eli Adames.
Ty Williams and Haldamel Perez each had an RBI for the Jaguars (2-4), who had seven hits.
Carlos Medina hit a three-run home run in the Evangels' four-run third inning in the second game.
UHV had only two hits in the second game.
The teams wrap up the series Saturday at Riverside Stadium with a doubleheader beginning at noon.