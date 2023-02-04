UHV v. Wayland Baptist baseball
UHV’s Ty Williams stares down the batter during game one of Friday’s doubleheader against Wayland Baptist at Riverside Stadium.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Mid-America Christian swept a doubleheader over UHV on Friday at Riverside Stadium.

The Evangels (5-0) won the first game 7-2 and captured a 7-0 decision in the second game.

Mid-America Christian scored five runs in the first inning of the first game that included a three-run home run by Yan Eli Adames.

Ty Williams and Haldamel Perez each had an RBI for the Jaguars (2-4), who had seven hits.

Carlos Medina hit a three-run home run in the Evangels' four-run third inning in the second game.

UHV had only two hits in the second game.

The teams wrap up the series Saturday at Riverside Stadium with a doubleheader beginning at noon.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

