UHV had a chance to salvage a split with second-ranked Our Lady of the Lake University.
Instead, the Jaguars fell 2-0 and 3-2 on Tuesday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
UHV kept OLLU, which entered the series on a 17-game winning streak, relatively quiet in the first game.
Starting pitcher Cameron Cowan, a Shiner graduate, retired nine of the first 10 batters before the Saints scratched across two runs in the fourth inning on RBI doubles by Cassandra Valdez and Madison Nunn.
Cowan was the pitcher of record for the Jaguars (13-12, 7-5) in Game 1, after throwing her 27th career complete game. That mark puts her alone in fifth place all-time at UHV.
Yoakum graduate Lauren Caka, Allison Snedeker, and Kenzie Chambers each had hits for the Jaguars in Game 1.
After allowing a run in the first inning of Game 2, the Jaguars responded with two of their own.
Madysin Leighton was able to score on Calhoun graduate Claire Blinka's RBI fielder's choice before Kristee Salas' error allowed Kenzie Chambers to score to put UHV up 2-1.
Blinka finished the second game 3-for-4 at the plate. Caka and Alana Ortega each had a pair of hits. Caka finished the series 3-for-5 at the plate.
OLLU (28-4, 14-0), which has won 19 straight games, scored runs in the fifth and seventh on RBIs by Nunn and Madison Garza to take the lead.
Victoria East graduate Cameron Steen took the loss despite allowing two earned runs over seven innings of work.
Steen represented the tying run at third in the seventh inning for the Jaguars. UHV had the bases loaded in the fifth.
UHV will hit the road this weekend with a noon doubleheader at No. 7 Texas A&M-Texarkana on Friday, followed by a noon doubleheader at LSU-Alexandria on Saturday.