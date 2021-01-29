NEW ORLEANS — Loyola-New Orleans rallied twice Friday to hand University of Houston-Victoria a pair of season-opening losses at Segnette Field.
A fourth-inning solo home run by Payton Alexander lifted the Wolf Pack to a 2-1 win in the opener, before a two-run fifth carried Loyola (2-0) to a 4-1 win in the nightcap.
Both teams wrap up the four-game series on Saturday with a noon doubleheader.
The Jaguars (0-2) had their chances throughout both contests but were unable to come up with the big hit as they left 16 base runners on bases in the two games.
After the Wolf Pack scored an unearned run in the first inning of Game 1, the Jaguars tied the game in the third when junior James Turnbull beat out an infield single and scored on a single to center by senior Garrett Harrison.
Alexander then leadoff the fifth with his sole run to give the Wolf Pack the lead for good.
The Jaguars left runners at second base in the first, second, third and seventh innings.
Junior Tyler Price started for the Jaguars and worked four innings allowing one unearned run on two hits and four walks, while striking out six. He walked the bases loaded in the third, but worked his way out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
Sophomore Clayton Wenske was tagged with the loss allowing one run on one hit no walks, while striking out one. Senior Gustavo Valdes also tossed an inning of relief for the Jaguars.
Loyola scored solo runs in the first and third innings of Game 2 before the Jaguars broke through in the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1.
James Turnbull, who was 2-for-6 in the two games, opened the fourth with a single to left and James Sprea followed with a single to center. Turnbull raced home on a fielder's choice ground out by senior Luis Vargas.
The Jaguars loaded the base in the fifth on sophomore Hayden Leopold's second single of the game and walks to senior Corben Henry and Harrison, but were unable to plate a run.
Junior Christian Garcia worked four innings and was tagged with the loss, while Valdes and freshman Levi Whitlock each pitched an inning of relief.
