ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – The UHV softball team came up just short twice Friday during the opening day of the Gulf Shores Invitational.
The No. 23 Jaguars opened play with a 5-2 loss to Bethel then fell via the international tiebreaker in eight innings to No. 18 William Carey 2-0.
UHV pitcher Michelle Kristoff recorded seven strikeouts in the opener, while Kelsey Tidrick, a Calhoun graduate, tossed four innings and recorded a strikeout in the nightcap.
The Jaguars will return to play in the Gulf shores Invitational on Saturday when they face No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett at 4:30 p.m. and Keiser University at 7 p.m.
