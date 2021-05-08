SHREVEPORT, La. — UHV remained unbeaten in the Red River Athletic Conference Baseball Championship with a 13-9 win over LSU-Alexandria.
The Jaguars advance to face the winner of the University of Southwest versus Texas A&M-Texarkana contest on Sunday at noon. LSUA, the No. 3 seed, is eliminated from the tournament with their second straight loss.
Cade Mitscherling led the way with three RBI, while Luis Vargas, Maxwell Sheldon and Zach Lee each had two. Garrett Harrison, Hayden Leopold and Corben Henry each drove in one run.
LSUA took the early lead with a solo run in the first and two in the second, but the Jaguars bats came alive in the third to tie the game at 3-3.
The Jaguars got RBI singles from Vargas, Harrison and Lee to give the Jaguars the spark they needed.
An RBI single by Henry and a run-scoring double by Leopold put the Jaguars on top 5-3 in the fourth.
A run-scoring double by Sheldon led to another run before Langston White raced home from second on a wild pitch to give the Jaguars a 7-4 lead in the fifth.
After the Generals answered with two runs in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-6, the Jaguars answered with a five runs in the bottom of the inning for a 12-6 advantage.
Vargas opened the scoring with an RBI single, Lee added an RBI double and Miterschling belted a three-run home run.
The Generals came back with three in the seven to cut the lead to 12-9 before doubles from Harrison and Sheldon plated the final run of the game in the eighth.
Red River Athletic Conference Tournament
UHV 13, LSUA 9
LSUA: 120 012 300 - 9 13 2
UHV: 003 225 010 - 13 17 3
W: Gustavo Valdes; L: Seth Trahan
Highlights: (V) Gustavo Valdes 2.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Christian Garcia 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K; Cade Mitscherling 1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Maxwell Sheldon 3-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, 2 2B; Luis Vargas 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R; (L) Seth Trahan 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 6 K; Austin Manuel 4.1 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 1 BB, 2 K; Adrian Gomez 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB; Leslie Brant 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B.
