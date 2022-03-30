UHV did something Wednesday night at Riverside Stadium it hadn’t done since 2014.
The Jaguars 12-7 win over St. Edward’s snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Hilltoppers.
But Richard Gill Jr. wasn’t quite ready to celebrate the achievement.
“That’s a pretty good accomplishment for us,” Gill said. “But right now we’re looking forward to bigger things. We’ve got to keep our confidence. The pitching is going good, the hitting is going good and everything else will fall into place.”
The Jaguars (15-14) won for the eighth time in nine games to move above .500 heading into this weekend’s Red River Athletic Conference series against Jarvis Christian.
“You get some momentum going into the weekend,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “Plus, it gives guys five quality at-bats against some guys throwing the ball pretty hard.”
UHV had 13 hits against eight St. Edward’s pitchers, and scored five of their at-bats.
Gill and Raul Lopez each had three hits. Lopez hit three doubles, and Gill had two RBIs.
“I’m seeing the ball pretty well,” Gill said. “I feel like practice with Coach Puhl and Doug (Heinold, assistant coach) has been helping me. My teammates have been helping put me in a good spot so I can just do my job and hit the ball.”
Hayden Leopold had two hits, and Zach Lee added a three-run home run, his fifth of the season.
“We swung the bats well,” Puhl said. “We played decent defense. We had a couple of issues with those middle relief innings. Other than that, the pitching did pretty well today.”
The Jaguars used seven pitchers with Gustavo Valdes working two scoreless innings to earn the win.
“Some of our guys needed to get straightened out after last weekend,” Puhl said. “We need those arms going forward.”
Gill knows it’s important for UHV to keep its offense going as it moves into the homestretch of conference play.
“I feel like I’m a big energy guy with this team,” he said. “They rely on me energy wise. If I’m up, they go. I’ve got to keep myself up to keep this team going.”
UHV 12, St. Edward’s 7
SE 000 043 000 — 7 6 2
UHV 130 330 20x — 12 13 2
W: Gustavo Valdes (3-2). L: Jack Beckel. Highlights: (SE) Dominic Ragazzo 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Raul Lopez 3-for-6, 3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Zach Lee 1-for-3, 3-run HR; Richard Gill 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Hayden Leopold 2-for-4; Kaden Fikac 1-for-2, 2B; Cade Mitscherling 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI. Records: St. Edward’s 20-12; UHV 15-14.
