After breaking into the NAIA top 25 for the first time in school history, the University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer team finished the season receiving votes in the 2019 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 postseason poll.
The Jaguars, who experienced their best season ever record-wise, dropped from No. 20 to receiving 44 points, just two points behind Martin Methodist, the team that eliminated the Jaguars in the NAIA Opening Round Fayette Bracket.
The Jaguars fell to Martin Methodist 1-0 in overtime, their only loss of the season.
The men’s soccer team finished the year with a 16-1-3 record along with winning both the Red River Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles. The team began the year with a team-record 10-game win streak.
The Jaguars had been receiving votes for five straight weeks until jumping into the poll for the very first time at No. 22.
Central Methodist (Mo.), who successfully defended its national title, grabbed all 17 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 with 467 points. Hastings (Neb.), the national runner-up, finished at No. 2 with 451 points moving up from No. 15.
The rest of the top five included Columbia (Mo.) at No. 3, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at No. 4 and Oklahoma Wesleyan at No. 5.
LSU-Shreveport, the runner-up to UHV in the RRAC, also finished the year receiving votes with 16 points.
