TEXARKANA — UHV men's soccer saw its dream off a second straight Red River Athletic Conference tournament tile slip away Thursday.
In overtime, LSU-Alexandria’s Danny Stevens came off the bench to hit the game winning goal in the 97th minute, handing the Generals a 1-0 victory over the Jaguars in the RRAC tournament semifinals.
UHV goalkeeper Gian Marco Cordoba kept the Jaguars in the game with six saves, including two big stops in each half.
With a little over 12 minutes left in the first half, Cordoba fended off a header on a set piece to keep the game scoreless. Then with just over 10 minute to play in the game, he came up with another big save off a free kick from just outside the top of the penalty box.
The two teams battled shot-for-shot the entire 97 minute with UHV holding a 14-12 edge is shots, while LSUA held a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Jordy Van Hamburg almost scored in the first minute of overtime, but his shot hit the and the ensuing rebound shot was saved by LSUA.
UHV falls to 8-1-1 on the year, while LSUA improves to 4-4-3 and advances to Friday’s championship game to face the LSUS-Our Lady of the Lake winner.
