SILVIS, Ill. — Shooting their second-best score of the tournament, UHV men's golf moved up one spot to finish 14th record at the 69th annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship at the TPC Deere Run.
The Jaguars posted a final round score of 301 to finish the 72-hole tournament with a 1214 in their first-ever trip to the national championship.
Will Paton shot 73 in his third round for a 299 to finish tied for 40th. Max Schliesing followed Paton with a 75 for a 306, while Jacob Flores added a 76 for a 306. Jaxon Langford finished off the Jaguars’ scoring on Friday with a 77 to finish the event with a 313.
Benjamin Lake added a final round 81 to finish the tournament at 311 for the Jaguars.
UHV posted rounds of 307-293-313-301 over the 6,732 yard, par-71 course.
Dalton State captured the team title with an 1171 score following a final round 297.
