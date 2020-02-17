The University of Houston-Victoria men’s golf team grabbed some momentum early Monday morning, but couldn’t hold on to it as the Texas Wesleyan Rams held off the Jaguars to claim their second title at the 8th annual UHV Claud Jacobs Invitational Golf Tournament at Victoria Country Club.
The Jaguars started the day four shots back of the Rams and had moved into a one-shot lead through the opening six holes. But the Rams held tough and held an eight-shot scoring advantage over the final six holes to capture the title with a final round 287.
The Rams posted a 36-hole score of 869 as the Jaguars finished with their second straight round of 297 to finish at 883. McLennan Community College, the two-time defending champion of the event, finished third with an 889 in the nine-team event.
The Rams had three players and the Jaguars two finish in the top five individually. TWU’s Tyron Davidowitz finished with a 3-under-par 213 after a final round 68 to capture individual honors. His teammate Taylor Beckstead was three shots back at even-par 216 to finish second.
UHV’s Ryan Morant carded an even-par 72 final round to finish third with a 54-hole total 217. His teammate Benjamin Lake posted a 75 and finished tied for fifth with TWU’s Victor Miron at 219. Both golfers started the day tied for the lead.
Behind Morant and Lake for the Jaguars, Max Schliesing carded a final round 76 to finish at 225, while Jacob Flores came in with a 79 for a 228 and finished tied with Will Paton, who had a final round 74.
James Rollins and Joseph Hunter played as medalist for the Jaguars with Rollins coming in with a 240 and Hunter a 246.
UHV women fall to third
It was a tough day on the course for the UHV women’s golf team as they were unable to repeat their opening round performance from Sunday.
After starting the day in second place seven shots back of the TWU Lady Rams, the Jaguars struggled to a final round 325 to finish third with a two-day 631.
The Lady Rams posted back-to-back rounds of 299 to claim their third straight title at the Claud Jacobs Invitational with a 598. Tyler Junior College took second place with a 615 after carding a final round 301.
UHV’s Jenna Alvarado and Mia Lerma finished in the top 10 as Alvarado led the way with a 74-79-153 to tie for fifth, while Lerma finished 10th with a 77-79-156. Lerma’s sister Leah Lerma, finished tied for 11th with a 74-83-157, while Jocelyn Villafranca followed with an 83-84-167 and Mary Kate Krueger posted an 81-87-168.
Victoria Garcia, playing as a medalist for the Jaguars, turned in rounds of 76-85-161.
Texas Wesleyan’s Emily Hunt was the individual winner with a 71-73-144.
