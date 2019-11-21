COLUMBIA, Mo. – The UHV men’s soccer team knows what lies ahead, but first they know they must keep their main focus on the Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Red Hawks as they enter the opening round of the NAIA National Championships.
The Jaguars (16-0-3) and Red Hawks (13-7) open the Fayette Bracket on Friday with a 3 p.m. match at Battle High School in Columbia, Mo. The winner advances to face off against No.1-ranked and defending national champion Central Methodist (Mo.) on Saturday at 3p.m.
The winner of the Fayette Bracket advances to the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship on Dec. 2-7 in Irvine, Calif.
The Jaguars, currently ranked No. 22 in the NAIA, will be making their second appearance in the national championship, while Martin Methodist will be making its third appearance. Martin Methodist, members of the Southern States Athletic Conference has won one national title capturing the 2013 crown.
The two teams seem to be similar in nature coming into the match with the Red Hawks having tallied 56 goals on the season, while the Jaguars have tallied 51. The Red Hawks have also put up 293 shots, while the Jaguars have taken 290, but the Jaguars hold a 154 to 138 edge in shots on goal.
Jonas Arcalean has been the Red Hawks’ top gun this season tallying 15 goals with seven assists, while Mario Lopez follows with nine goals and nine assists. Miguel Tizapa has added eight goals and Nawn Thang with six, as nine Red Hawks have found the back of the net.
The Jaguars have had 12 different players score goals this season with Brody Patience leading the way with 10 goals and 12 assists. Adrian Rodriguez and Oliver Nugent have each added seven goals, and Jean Bosco Irumva has five.
The one edge the Jaguars may have is in goalkeeping where they have a goal against average on 0.530, while the Red Hawks hold a 1.450 goal against average.
UHV’s three goalkeepers have allowed just 10 goals all season with Gian Marco Cordoba allowing eight in 16 games, while Erik Faeltstroem has allowed two in four games and Austin Branam has not allowed a goal in limited minutes.
Three Red Hawk keepers have surrender 29 goals in 20 games with Francesco Zanin seeing the most action and allowing 22 goals in 16 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.