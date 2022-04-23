UHV did not want to disappoint Coach Terry Puhl in his final game at Riverside Stadium.

But the Jaguars didn’t go into the second game of Saturday’s Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Riverside Stadium on a positive note.

An 8-7 loss to Texas A&M-Texarkana extended their losing streak to six games, and in five of those games the opponent had scored double-digit runs.

“Baseball has its way of being romantic, especially with James Turnbull and his grand slam in his last game here,” said UHV first baseman Kaden Fikac. “It has it’s way of coming around.”

Fikac, a Hallettsville Sacred Heart graduate, hit a pair of home runs to go along with Turnbull’s grand slam and the Jaguars captured a 14-8 win in Game 2.

“My memory’s not that good, but I think I won the first one too,” said Puhl, who took over as head coach when the program started in 2008 and will retire at the end of the season. “Even if we didn’t, we’re going to say we did because it sounds good.”

Fikac hit a solo home run in the second inning, and pulled UHV within 5-4 in the third inning with a blast over the right-center field fence.

“I think everybody needs to stay up and stay positive and go on with a fresh mind,” he said. “It’s a clean slate and everybody needs to do well.”

UHV grabbed the lead for good in the fourth inning when the Jaguars loaded the bases on a single by Hayden Leopold and walks to Ty Williams and Zach Lee before Turnbull hit a pitch over the left-field fence.

“It’s been a long time since I hit one like that,” Turnbull said. “It was a good feeling. I’ve had a rough year with lineouts so I was super excited. My whole family was here for senior day and it was pretty special.”

Turnbull was also happy to deliver for Puhl, who gave him the opportunity to transfer from Simpson College in California.

“He took a chance on me two years ago when I was trying to come out here,” Turnbull said. “He’s been super exciting to play for. He had a great and storied career with the Astros. He’s a great guy and great with the community and great to play for.”

Reliever Gustavo Valdes entered the game in the fourth inning and worked through the eighth, yielding only one run. The Jaguars helped themselves by playing errorless defense until the ninth inning.

“We need some pitching,” Puhl said. “We’ve got to get some guys to get to the fifth inning without giving them seven runs. It was good not giving them four and five outs, and not giving them too many walks. At least we shortened that up too.”

The Jaguars committed three errors in the first game, and their inability to turn a double play cost them dearly after Amilcar Martinez’s two-run home run pulled them within a run in the seventh inning.

But the Jaguars bounced back in the second game and will head to San Antonio to play Our Lady of the Lake in the final conference series before the tournament on an up note.

“College baseball is so funny that way,” Puhl said. “Momentum switches fast. I find that’s the biggest difference between pro ball and college ball. Maybe the skill level. Pro players just make the plays. College players play a little more on emotion. On a high, you can compete with anyone.”

TAMUT 8-8, UHV 7-14

TAMUT 041 111 0 — 8 11 3

UHV 001 121 2 — 7 9 2

W: Marcus Moreno. L: Tyler Price (5-5). S: Trevor Stone. Highlights: (TAMUT) Mike Williams 4-for-4, R, RBI; Nick Tamez 2-for-4, R; Kyle McMullen 1-for-2, solo HR. (UHV) Amilcar Montanez 1-for-2, 2-run HR, Hayden Leopold 3-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Clayton Wenske 1-for-2.

TAMUT 032 010 002 — 8 14 2

UHV 013 343 00x — 14 12 1

W: Gustavo Valdes (4-2). L: Colin Fenili. Highlights: (TAMUT) Eric Spencer 4-for-6, 2-run HR, 2 RBIs; Hunter Reid 2-for-5 solo HR; Austin Majorsky 2-for-2, 2 R. (UHV) Kaden Fikac 2-for-3, solo HR, 3-run HR, 4 RBIs; James Turnbull 2-for-3, grand slam, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Cade Mitscherling 1-for-2, R; Zach Lee 1-for-2, R, RBI. Records: TAMUT 31-19, 19-11; UHV 20-20, 15-15.