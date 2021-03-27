SAN ANTONIO — UHV men's soccer extended its regular season unbeaten streak to 28 games Saturday and finished Red River Athletic Conference play undefeated with a 3-1 victory over Our Lady of the Lake.
UHV improves to 8-0-1 on the season and 7-0 in conference, while the Saints fall to 4-3-1 overall and 3-2-1 in conference.
The Jaguars scored all three of their goals against the Saints in the first half.
Adrian Rodriguez opened the scoring off an assist from Karlo Lopez in the fifth minute.
OLLU tied the game in the 14th minute, but the Jaguars responses with back-to-back goals from Winner Assi and Oliver Nugent in the 37th and 39th minute to retake the lead.
UHV outshot the Saints 15-5, including a 9-4 edge in shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Gian Marco Cordoba improved to 7-0-1 in goal and finished with three saves. Cordoba is now 21-0-3 in goal for his career at UHV.
The Jaguars will be the top seed in the RRAC Conference Tournament, which is slated for April 8-9 in Texarkana.
