NEW ORLEANS — University of Houston-Victoria head baseball coach Terry Puhl earned his 300th career coaching victory in a 5-4 win in the opening game of a doubleheader against Loyola-New Orleans on Saturday.
The Jaguars dropped the nightcap 10-4 to fall to 1-3 on the season.
The only head skipper for the Jaguars since the program began in 2008 had to wait almost a year to earn the one win he needed after the 2020 season was cancelled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jaguars had to hold off a late charge by the Wolf Pack (2-1) to earn the win behind a nine-hit attack and several defensive gems that preserved the win.
The Jaguars grabbed a quick 1-0 lead and Sophomore Hayden Leopold added another RBI single for a 2-0 advantage.
After the Wolf Pack cut the lead to 2-1 in the second, the Jaguars struck back with another pair of runs in the third from Harrison and senior James Spera.
The Wolf Pack would make a rally with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth, but senior Gustavo Valdes came on in relief in the sixth and did not allow another run to earn the save.
Junior Dylan Yaws worked 4.1 innings allowing three runs on five hits and one walk, while striking out three to earn the win.
The Jaguars rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the nightcap to tie the game at 4-4 in the fourth, but were unable to put the Wolf Pack away.
Vargas opened the big fourth with a walk, Spera reached on an error and Leopold singled to load the bases with one out. Vargas would score on a wild pitch and sophomore John Nelson would reload the bases with a two-out walk.
Devion Lockett plated Spera with an infield single and Turnbull followed with a two-run single to left to tie the score as Leopold and Nelson scored.
A two-run home run by Allen Dennis put the Wolf Pack up 8-4 in the seventh, before tacking on two more runs in the eighth.
UHV returns to action Feb. 5 and 6 when they are to host No. 2 University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in a pair of doubleheaders at Riverside Stadium.
