TEXARKANA, Texas — Adrian Rodriguez struck quickly in overtime Saturday to give University of Houston-Victoria a 2-1 win over Texas A&M-Texarkana and head coach Adrian Rigby his 100th career coaching win in men’s soccer.
The Jaguars improve to 2-0 on the year and 1-0 in the Red River Athletic Conference with the victory.
Rigby entered the season two wins shy of career win 100 and now stands at 100-55-16 at UHV with the victory.
The Eagles struck early in the game on a penalty kick just three minutes into the contest.
That lead stood until Jose Martinez off an assist from Karlo Lopez tied the game with his first goal of the season in the 39th minute.
The two teams went into halftime tied 1-1 and then after a scoreless second half, Rodriguez found the back of the net with his first goal of the season just a minute and a half into overtime for the winner.
The Jaguars next play at Hardin Simmons at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Abilene.
Women fall to A&M-Texarkana
Texas A&M-Texarkana scored single goals in each half Saturday to defeat University of Houston-Victoria 2-0 in a Red River Athletic Conference women’s soccer match.
The Jaguars fall to 1-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. The Eagles are also 1-1 in conference.
UHV had its chances with five of its eight shots on goal, but could not find the mark against TAMUT goalkeeper Tinotenda Charuma.
Nisa Ollivierre and Katerin Morales led the way for UHV with two shots each, while Kimberly Liker, Consuelo Luna, Yessy Hinojosa and Selma DeLuna each had one shot.
Freja Magnussen was tagged with the loss in goal, allowing both goals while recording one save.
The Eagles put up their first goal in the 44th minute as Mia DeLeon put back a shot blocked by Magnussen.
Dulce Memije added an insurance goal off an assist from Jaci Esparza in the 56th minute to wrap up the scoring.
UHV next hosts Jarvis Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.
