LONGVIEW – The University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars men’s golf team had a record day Tuesday at the Le Tourneau Pinecrest Invitational at the Pinecrest Country Club.
Benjamin Lake posted a UHV single round record score and the Jaguars finished with the second best team low round in school history to capture the team title. It was the Jaguars’ 12th overall team title in school history.
Lake’s 6-under 65 final round propeled the way as the Jaguars posted a 1-under 283 team score for a six-stroke win over runner-up Blinn College. Blinn finished with a 291 for an 886-team score. The 65 was one shot better than the previous record of 66 carded by Jonathan Allen in the first round of the Texas Lutheran John Bohmann Memorial in 2011.
UHV started the day in third place, four shots back of host Le Tournament and two back of Blinn.
UHV’s Max Schliesing tied for first individually as he finished with an even-par 213 after a final round 75. He shared the individual lead with Centenary College’s Richard Polan, who posted a final round 72.
Behind Lake, who finished seventh overall, and Schliesing for the Jaguars, Jaxon Langford posted a 1-under 70 to finish with a 227, Will Paton added a 73 for a 225, Dawson Frye a 79 for a 234 and Jacob Flores a 79 for a 236.
The Jaguars next tournament competition will be March 282-9 when they host the UHV Claud Jacobs Collegiate Invitational at Victoria Country Club.
