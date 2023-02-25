UHV played its first 18 games of the season at home.
The Jaguars will get their first taste of playing on the road when they visit Prairie View A&M for a doubleheader Tuesday.
“One good thing about going on the road is you don’t have to worry about all the little stuff,” said UHV coach Jonathan Stavinoha. “You don’t have the distractions of your home crowd and people trying to talk and doing this"
“On the road, you have more of a schedule. We’re going to be at the ballpark, we’re going to do this, we’re going to be at the bus, we’re going to go back to the hotel. It’s more scheduled. We’ve got a little too much worrying about non-baseball things. We need to worry about baseball.”
The Jaguars (6-12) missed out on an opportunity to leave on a high note after dropping a 5-4 decision to No. 23 Loyola on Saturday at Riverside Stadium. The Wolfpack (13-6) swept the three-game series
“I told the guys after the game one mental error could be the difference in the entire game,” Stavinoha said. “Whether it’s chasing that one pitch up, whether it’s not taking the extra bag, every little bit counts when you add it up.”
UHV rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Hal Perez and a double by Raul Lopez.
Victoria East graduate Brady Parker tied a career-best with six strikeouts as he pitched into the eighth inning.
“The biggest adjustment has been spotting up with all my pitches because these hitters are more disciplined,” Parker said. “You’ve got to work the count and keep them off balance and try to trick them as much as I can.”
Loyola took a 4-3 lead in the eighth on a two-run double by Anthony Fernandez before adding a key insurance run when reliever Allen Hernandez went to first on a grounder to the mound instead of coming home or attempting to start a double play.
“He knows the situation,” Stavinoha said. “We literally just talked about it. It was one of those moments when he just had an absolute brain cramp and he’s not one of those guys who does that. It just kind of makes you scratch your head and it’s very, very frustrating.”
The extra run proved costly when the Jaguars scored in the bottom of the ninth on a double by Westley Schields and a single by Victoria West graduate Cade Mitscherling.
“I think it’s going to be a challenge every game,” Parker said. “But I think the road games are going to help because we’ve been playing here a lot. We’ll have some new scenery.”
Loyola 5, UHV 4
Loyola 002 000 030 — 5 8 0
UHV 000 012 001 — 4 10 0
W: Matthew Weil (2-1). L: Brady Parker (1-2). Highlights: (L) Cole Romero 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Anthony Fernandez 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Jake Mills 2-for-4, 2 R. (UHV) Hal Perez 2-for-3, RBI; Jean Gonzales Cortes 1-for-2, RBI; Westley Schields 2-for-3, 2B, R. Records: Loyola 13-6; UHV 6-12.