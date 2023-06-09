Jonathan Stavinoha did his due diligence before leaving his position as an assistant coach at Texas A&M-Texarkana to become the head baseball coach at UHV.
Stavinoha talked with outgoing UHV coach Terry Puhl, UHV athletic director Ashley Walyuchow, and others around the Red River Athletic Conference.
But Stavinoha had no way of knowing about the competitive nature of his players.
“I was happy with the way the guys competed,” Stavinoha said. “I didn’t know a lot of them had that much fire in them, that much competitiveness in them. That was probably the thing I was most surprised about.”
The drive to succeed fully emerged late in the season, as the Jaguars won the conference tournament for the first time and earned a berth in the NAIA Opening Round Championship Tournament before finishing the season at 28-27, the school’s first winning record since 2015.
“The good finish was awesome,” Stavinoha said. “I like the way we grew as the season went on. Early on, we were still trying to find each other a little bit. It was my first year as the coach, and it was the first year for a lot of these guys to learn how to play together the right way.
“I really liked how they came together late,” he added. “But it’s also frustrating to think what could have been if we had just played like that the whole year.”
Stavinoha gives much of the credit for the successful finish to the team’s seniors, who refused to give up during some frustrating moments in conference play.
“Coach Stav gave us seniors a lot of freedom,” said El Campo graduate Zach Lee, who is working on his master’s degree in sports management. “He kind of knew where we were coming from with Terry (Puhl) and the leadership we had built amongst our own little group that we had. He gave us the freedom to kind of help lead this new group and this new generation of Jaguars.”
Stavinoha hopes to take the momentum from the strong finish into the fall and carry it over into next season.
The Jaguars will welcome back seniors Hayden Leopold and Raul Lopez, who have elected to use their extra year of COVID-19 eligibility, along with all-conference catcher Haldamel Perez.
The entire starting rotation of Victoria St. Joseph graduate Mason Longoria, Julian Garcia, and Victoria East graduate Brady Parker will return.
In addition, Industrial graduate Blake Rogers has signed with UHV and will transfer from Texas A&M-Kingsville. El Campo graduate Kyle Barosh has committed to play for the Jaguars.
“I think it sets us up to have more success next year and the years to come,” Stavinoha said. “With what we’ve got coming back, we’ve got a good strong corps coming back.”
UHV is still a step behind some of its conference foes when it comes to facilities and scholarship funding.
But Stavinoha is convinced the program is headed in the right direction.
“We have to have that underdog mentality,” he said. “Our team has the makeup to be successful for the next few years right now. If you keep being successful, everybody wants to be a winner.”