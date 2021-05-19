SILVIS, Ill. — UHV men’s golf came out firing Wednesday and survived cut day at the 69th annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship at TPC Deere Run.
Starting the day on the back nine, the Jaguars made the turn at four-under-par before going on to shoot a 293 to finish tied for eighth with Kansas Wesleyan and Oklahoma City, well ahead of the 17-team cut limit after 36 holes.
The Jaguars have a two-day 600 score after posting an opening round 307 on Tuesday. Kansas Wesleyan is in with a 305-295, while Oklahoma City is in with a 303-297.
After playing the two holes at 11 over par in the opening round, the Jaguars cut nine shots off their total on the two holes Tuesday to help lead to their 293 score.
Jacob Flores started off the day playing the back nine at four-under par 32, only to struggle coming in on the front nine with a 42 to finish at 3-over-par 74. Max Schliesing also played the back nine with a 1-under-par 35 and also finished with a 74.
The two most consistent golfers for the Jaguars were Will Paton and Benjamin Lake. Paton turned in his second straight 73 to stand at 146 after two rounds and is tied for 19th. Using a pair of 36s, Lake posted the best round of the day with a 1-over-par 72 and is in with a two-day 150.
Jaxon Langford added a 78 for the Jaguars with a pair of 39s.
Texas Wesleyan holds the 36-hole lead after posting a second round 282 for a 579 team score.
Action in the tournament continues Thursday and Friday with the final two rounds of the 72-hole event.
