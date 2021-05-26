OKALHOMA CITY, Okla. – The University of Houston-Victoria women’s golf team saw its run at nationals come to an end Wednesday after failing to make the cut at the 26th annual NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship at the Rose Creek Golf Course.
The Jaguars posted a final round 351 to finish the event with a two-day 694 team score following an opening round 343.
UHV was making its second appearance at the national tournament and first since the 2015 season.
The Jaguars advanced to the 2021 national tournament after winning their first Association of Independent Institutions Conference championship earlier in May.
Jenna Alvarado paced the Jaguars on Wednesday posting a second round 84 (42-42) to finish at 167, while Mia Lerma followed with an 89 for a two-day 170. Leah Lerma added an 86 second round score for a 173 and Jocelyn Villafranca came in with a 92 for a 184.
All four players are expected to return next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.