SAN ANTONIO – The University of Houston-Victoria men’s golf team got off to a slow start Monday, but found its game in the second round to move into fifth place at the San Antonio Shoot-Out at TPC San Antonio.
The Jaguars had just one played in the top 20 after Monday’s first round, but when the second-round dust settled the Jaguars had three players in the top 20 and had jumped two spots from seventh to fifth.
The Jaguars posted an opening round 315 and stormed back with a 299 to finish at 614, just three shots back of third place Morningside College going into Tuesday’s final round.
Wayland Baptist holds a 17 shot lead after posting rounds of 297-290-587. Texas Wesleyan is second at 306-298-604, followed by Morningside College at 611. Johnson & Wales (FL) is fourth at 612.
UHV jumped over Truett-McConnell, who is sixth at 616, while Southwestern Christian is seventh at 620 in the 16-team field.
All five Jaguars improved on their first round scores as Ryan Morant moved in 11th place with a 78-73-151, with Max Schliesing following in 12th with a 77-75-152. Will Patton is tied for 20th with a 79-75-154 and is followed by Jacob Flores with an 81-76-157 and Benjamin Lake with an 88-81-169.
Texas Wesleyan’s Tyron Davidowitz (73-71) and Wayland Baptist’s Sentanio Minnie (70-74) share the individual lead at even-par 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.