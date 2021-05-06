UHV won't have to wait long to play Our Lady of the Lake again.
The Jaguars (9-29) will open the Red River Athletic Conference tournament against the Saints (20-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Pilot Field in Shreveport.
Our Lady of the Lake swept UHV in a four-game series that concluded Monday to claim the conference's top seed.
The Saints have won all eight games against the Jaguars this season.
UHV goes into the double-elimination tournament as the sixth seed.
The winner of Friday's game will play the loser of the LSU-Alexandria-Texas A&M-Texarkana game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The loser of Friday's game will play the LSU-Shreveport-University of the Southwest loser in an elimination game at noon Saturday.
