UHV vs. Texas Wesleyan Baseball
UHV’s James Turnbull throws to first base to record an out during Friday’s game against Texas Wesleyan at Riverside Stadium.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

UHV won't have to wait long to play Our Lady of the Lake again.

The Jaguars (9-29) will open the Red River Athletic Conference tournament against the Saints (20-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Pilot Field in Shreveport.

Our Lady of the Lake swept UHV in a four-game series that concluded Monday to claim the conference's top seed.

The Saints have won all eight games against the Jaguars this season.

UHV goes into the double-elimination tournament as the sixth seed.

The winner of Friday's game will play the loser of the LSU-Alexandria-Texas A&M-Texarkana game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The loser of Friday's game will play the LSU-Shreveport-University of the Southwest loser in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

